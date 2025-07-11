Fugitive Busted With Drugs After Dramatic Manhunt In Stafford County, Sheriff Says

Christopher Stanley, 41, of Bealeton, was spotted by a Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputy on Thursday, July 10 around 10:22 a.m. in the Country Wood Estates Subdivision, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Stanley was wanted out of Culpeper County for extortion, using threatening messages, and contempt of court, authorities said.

But when Stanley saw the deputy, he took off on foot, kicking off a manhunt in the neighborhood.

Deputies set up a perimeter and began searching with K-9 units and drones, but Stanley slipped away, officials said.

Hours later, at 5:08 p.m., a resident on Equestrian Lane spotted a suspicious person matching Stanley’s description, officials said. Deputies — with help from the Blue Ridge Task Force Fugitive Unit — swarmed the area and detained Stanley without incident.

When he was apprehended, Stanley was also found to be in possession of controlled substances.

Stanley was served on his outstanding warrants and hit with an additional charge of possession of controlled substances. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $4,000 secured bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.