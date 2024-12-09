'Fruity' Alcohol Odor Leads To DUI Arrest After Near Miss With Sergeant In Stafford: Sheriff

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, Stafford County Sheriff’s Sgt. M.L. Jacobeen was heading northbound on Richmond Highway, preparing to turn onto Garrisonville Road, when things took a dangerous turn.

A Toyota Highlander in the next lane drifted into Jacobeen’s path during the turn, forcing the sergeant to slam on his brakes to avoid a collision, a spokesperson for the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

The SUV continued to swerve, nearly hitting a median, prompting a traffic stop, when responding deputies "found the vehicle’s interior—and the driver’s breath—radiating a 'distinct fruity' odor of alcohol, they added.

Despite the overwhelming smell and the open containers of Big Sipz spotted in plain view, the driver denied drinking or causing the near accident, though he was ultimately taken into custody after failing field sobriety tests..

The driver was charged with DUI, underage possession of alcohol, drinking while driving, and making an improper turn. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured bond.

