The Virginia man is back behind bars after deputies say his bizarre driving drew attention in a Stafford County neighborhood, leading to his third DUI arrest in 10 years.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the 64-year-old was spotted just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, in the Grafton Village subdivision, recklessly speeding and blaring music.

Witnesses told dispatchers Taylor nearly crashed into a parked car while trying to pull off a "16-point turn" in the middle of the street.

Deputies caught up with Taylor a short time later on Jan Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, he was “unsteady on his feet” and smelled of alcohol.

He was arrested at the scene and charged with felony DUI — his third in 10 years — with an elevated blood alcohol content between .15 and .2, deputies said.

Taylor was booked at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

"Drive sober or get pulled over," the sheriff’s office warned.

