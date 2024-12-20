Former Sheriff In Virginia Convicted Of Selling Badges For Bribes: Feds

Scott Howard Jenkins, 53, of Culpeper, was found guilty by a jury in Charlottesville this week for a bribery scheme involving more than $75,000 in bribes.

Prosecutors said Jenkins accepted the money—both as cash and campaign contributions—from multiple individuals, including undercover FBI agents.

In return, Jenkins appointed them as auxiliary deputy sheriffs, a sworn law enforcement role that came with official badges and credentials.

The jury also heard evidence that Jenkins pressured officials to restore gun rights for Rick Rahim, one of the scheme’s co-defendants, by submitting false residency information to a Culpeper County court.

Charges against Jenkins, who was in his role as sherif for more than a decade, include:

Conspiracy;

Four counts of honest services fraud;

Seven counts of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Jenkins will be sentenced on Monday, March 31, 2025.

He faces up to five years in prison for conspiracy, 20 years for each honest services fraud conviction, and 10 years for each bribery count.

Three of Jenkins’ co-conspirators, Rahim, Fredric Gumbinner, and James Metcalf, previously pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

