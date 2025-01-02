Forgetful Felon Busted After Leaving Backpack With Drugs, Stolen Gun In Uber: Stafford Sheriff

Around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, deputies responded to a North Stafford residence after an Uber driver reported finding a suspicious backpack left behind by a passenger.

The driver, searching the bag for ID to return it, instead found a gun, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, but instead of an ID he found a firearm.

Deputies arrived to take possession of the weapon, which turned out to be stolen, authorities said, and further investigation revealed the backpack’s owner, Eugene Perry III, 45, a convicted felon from Stafford.

The Sheriff's Office said Perry was still trying to catch another Uber on Town Center Boulevard when deputies intercepted him. Instead of a ride to his next destination, Perry ended up in the back of a patrol car, officials said.

A search warrant for the backpack uncovered more bad news for Perry, when inside, deputies reportedly found ID linking him to the bag, along with multiple controlled substances packaged in a way consistent with distribution.

Perry is now facing a series of charges that include:

Possession of a firearm while in possession with intent to distribute controlled substances;

Firearm possession by a convicted felon;

Carrying a concealed weapon.

He’s being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail as the investigation continues.

