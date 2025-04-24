Florida Man Threatened 'Online Girlfriend' In Front Of Virginia Deputy, Sheriff Says

The woman walked into the Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building in Stafford County around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, to report that a man she met online wouldn’t stop harassing her, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

While she was speaking with the deputy, the threats on her life didn’t stop.

“The threats continued in the presence of the deputy,” a department spokesperson confirmed.

Deputies quickly obtained warrants for threats of death, stalking, and annoying phone calls.

A request was sent to law enforcement in Florida, and the suspect was located and served on the outstanding charges.

His name has not yet been publicly released.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

