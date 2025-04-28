Fair 72°

Firefighters Race To Save Stafford County Home As Flames Explode Through Roof

A towering inferno tore through a two-story Stafford County home overnight, leaving the structure heavily damaged, officials said.

The scene of the fire in Stafford.

 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff
 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff
Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff
 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff
Zak Failla
The blaze broke out around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, April 27, at a home on Churchill Lane in the western part of the county, according to Stafford County Fire and Rescue.

First-arriving units pulled up about eight minutes later and found heavy flames ripping through the front and roof of the large single-family residence, authorities said.

Fire crews fought aggressively to knock back the flames, despite dangerous structural instability.

It took about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Officials said the sole occupant of the home managed to escape before firefighters arrived and is now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

One firefighter was evaluated for a minor medical emergency, fire officials noted.

The cause of the fire is under routine investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Units from the Fredericksburg Fire Department assisted at the scene.

