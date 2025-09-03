Duo Swapped Seats During Wild I-95 Pursuit Before Bust In Stafford, Sheriff Says

Courtney Knight, 33, of DC, and Dillon Turner, 27, of Independence, were both arrested after trying to pull a fast one on members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office during a chase that broke out early on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said the chaos began around 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 2, when a sergeant responded to Richmond Highway and Centreport Parkway for a reckless driver complaint.

According to the sheriff's office, further investigation revealed that the pair were allegedly throwing bottles out of the window of a black SUV before merging into the northbound lanes of I-95, prompting an attempted traffic stop.

Instead of complying, officials said Knight, the driver, and Turner refused to roll down their windows.

Moments later, she sped away, leading to the pursuit, which wove into the opposite lanes on Garrisonville Road before continuing on to the interstate.

Deputies attempted a rolling roadblock, but the SUV tried to push past them. Intentional vehicle contact was made, causing the suspects to lose control, investigators said.

When deputies approached, they discovered the driver’s seat had changed occupants.

Turner was now behind the wheel, while Knight slid over into the passenger seat.

Turner, who was wanted out of Fairfax, was taken into custody along with Knight. Suspected controlled substances were also found in Knight’s bag, according to deputies.

Both Turner and Knight were charged with:

Felony eluding;

Reckless driving;

Driving without a license;

Possession of fictitious registration.

Turner was also served on his outstanding warrant, while Knight was additionally charged with possession of controlled substances.

Both were booked at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

