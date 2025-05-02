Duo Passed Out On Busy Stafford Bridge At Rush Hour Tried To Trick Cops — And Failed: Sheriff

Jayshon Bates, 23, and Ajae Jackson, 24, both of Stafford, reacted differently when members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to the Jessica Cheney Bridge, where there were multiple traffic complaints.

The complaints started rolling in at around 4:30 p.m. on May 1.

"While traffic on Garrisonville Road is usually backed up at this time, it was exacerbated due to the driver asleep behind the wheel," a spokesperson from the sheriff's office said.

According to investigators, when deputies stirred Bates, he showed signs of intoxication and attempted to put his Nissan into drive, though he struggled with the vehicle's "push to start" feature.

As the deputy tried to detain him, Bates took off running — straight toward Buffalo Wild Wings in Stafford Market Place. He locked himself in the bathroom stall, but deputies eventually forced entry and took him into custody.

Jackson opted against running, but she too tried to pull a fast one on deputies, providing them with a false ID. The 24-year-old also claimed to be a 50-year-old woman.

It was later determined that she was wanted out of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania.

Deputies recovered a large quantity of THC edibles and vape products, along with a white powder that tested positive for cocaine base, according to the TruNarc scan.

Bates was charged with:

Driving under the influence;

Eluding;

Obstruction of justice;

Possession of controlled substances;

Driving with a suspended license.

Jackson was charged with:

Possession of controlled substances;

Public intoxication;

Providing a false identity to law enforcement;

Identity theft;

Unlawful name change;

Disorderly conduct on hospital grounds;

She was also served on her outstanding warrants.

Both were taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.