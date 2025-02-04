DUI Stafford Suspect Tries To Sell Wrecked Car To Deputies After Crash: Sheriff

It was a deal they could easily refuse.

Kwame Boakya Yiadom, 46, is facing felony charges after police say he crashed his Nissan head-on into another vehicle at a Richmond Highway intersection before taking off, only to be tracked down at his home—where he offered to sell investigators his damaged car.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, when deputies responded to Acadia Street for a hit-and-run.

The victim told deputies she was stopped at a red light when a Nissan crossed into her lane and crashed into her. The driver fled the scene, leaving behind a trail of evidence—including a license plate.

While deputies searched for a Nissan with front-end damage, they ran the license plate to the registered owner’s residence—where they found Yiadom, along with his wrecked car, conveniently missing a plate.

Yiadom, who smelled of alcohol, tried changing the subject when confronted, asking deputies if they had “the wrong house” before offering to sell them the battered Nissan.

Deputies politely declined and placed him under arrest.

During a court-ordered blood draw, Yiadom physically resisted but was ultimately booked at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

He has been charged with:

Driving under the influence;

Maiming while driving under the influence;

Felony hit and run;

Obstruction of justice.

Authorities remind drivers: If you’re trying to sell your car, maybe don’t crash it first—and definitely don’t pitch it to the cops arresting you.

