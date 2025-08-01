German Alfaro, 23, of Woodbridge, is accused of getting wasted at Buffalo Mo’s early Friday, Aug. 1, before crashing his beat-up Honda Civic — not once, but twice — while leading Stafford County deputies on a bizarre drunk-driving chase.

It started around 2:10 a.m., when deputies were called to the bar on Wicomico Drive for a report of an intoxicated driver who had already driven into some bushes. When a sergeant showed up, they spotted the Civic — headlights off, front-end smashed.

As the sergeant got closer, Alfaro allegedly floored it.

He tore out onto Greenspring Drive, nearly hit another car, jumped a curb, slammed into a tree — and still kept going, authorities said.

Even after being commanded to stop, he reversed across Garrisonville Road, ran a red light, and crashed again inside Stafford Marketplace.

That’s when Alfaro finally surrendered.

A DUI investigation revealed Alfaro showed signs of intoxication and admitted drinking “two or three beers” and “one or two shots of tequila.”

He also reportedly told deputies his friends warned him not to drive.

They were right.

Alfaro was charged with:

Felony eluding;

DUI with BAC between .15 and .20;

Two counts of failure to maintain control;

Two counts of hit and run;

Running a red light;

Driving without headlights.

He’s being held on a $10,000 secured bond.

