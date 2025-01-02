Drunk NYE Driver Had Bizarre Excuse For Confusion In Stafford, Sheriff

The chaos unfolded at 6:27 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2024, when Deputy S.T. Myers spotted a Ford F-150 barreling northbound in the southbound lanes of Warrenton Road. Concerned for public safety, Myers pulled the truck over, with backup from Sergeant E.E. West.

The driver, identified as Jose Najera Estrada, 37, of Stafford, admitted to drinking two Modelos but apparently forgot that honesty is the best policy. Instead of providing his real name, Estrada gave deputies a fake one, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

As deputies pressed him for answers, Estrada claimed his stutter was causing confusion, a defense that didn’t quite sway the officers. “Nice try,” was the unspoken sentiment as deputies saw through the ruse.

The missteps didn’t end there. Estrada racked up a laundry list of charges, including driving under the influence, wrong-way driving, driving without a license, failure to identify himself, providing a false identity, unlawful name change, and identity fraud.

After the traffic stop drama, Estrada was booked into the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he’s being held without bond.

As Stafford deputies remind everyone to celebrate responsibly, this New Year’s Eve story serves as a cautionary tale—two Modelos aren’t worth a trip to jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.