Drunk Man Breaks Into Ex’s Virginia Home, Leaves With Booze: Stafford Sheriff

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Friday, July 11, when deputies were called to Randolph Road for a reported breaking and entering, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the victim, her ex-boyfriend showed up at the house “in an intoxicated state.” He allegedly broke off an exterior security camera, then tried to get in through a side door, but it was locked.

“After realizing the door was locked, the suspect broke a window and climbed through it,” the sheriff’s office said.

While deputies were heading to the scene, they were told the man had just left in a gold SUV.

Responding deputies spotted the vehicle, and helped detain the driver without incident.

Deputies say the man had “signs of intoxication” and told them he had “like two beers.” Inside the vehicle, deputies found three alcoholic beverages.

The driver, who was not named, was charged with:

Unlawful entry;

Vandalism;

Driving under the influence.

He was booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.