Drunk Driver Crashes Chrysler In Stafford Ditch, Flees With Heineken Left Behind: Sheriff

A Stafford man is facing multiple charges after his Chrysler went airborne and crashed off Richmond Highway, sending him sprinting into the woods with a crushed Heineken left behind, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, near Bells Hill Road. Witnesses told dispatchers the car “violently left the roadway” and briefly went airborne before crashing.

Then the driver took off on foot.

A sergeant from the sheriff's office was first on scene and found the Chrysler had “gone to infinity and beyond after striking a sewer cover at high speed,” deputies said.

A second deputy posted up near the suspect’s home after checking the registration left behind in the Chrysler.

Moments later, the man popped out of the woods, still wearing the same clothes. When a deputy approached, he “threw both hands up and surrendered,” the sheriff’s office said.

He also “unprompted, admitted to crashing the vehicle.”

A third deputy stepped in to handle the DUI investigation after seeing “several signs of intoxication,” officials said. A crushed can of Heineken was found inside the wrecked car.

The driver — whose name was not immediately released — was charged with:

DUI;

Drinking while driving;

Hit-and-run;

Reckless driving;

Second-offense refusal.

He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.

