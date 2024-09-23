Driver Unaware Of Surroundings Busted For Fourth DUI Outside Stafford Post Office, Sheriff Says

The 63-year-old man is facing his fourth DUI in the past several years after he was found allegedly under the influence in the middle of the afternoon on Friday.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, at around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 20, a deputy was called to investigate a drunk driving complaint when a man in a green truck hauling lawn equipment was swerving and ran a red light while traveling on Richmond Highway.

The suspect vehicle was later located by investigators in the parking lot of a Stafford County post office on the same highway.

Crocker only compounded his issues while speaking with deputies.

Investigators say that when the deputy made contact with the driver, he believe he was, in fact, in Woodbridge, not Stafford County.

He was barely getting started, and attempted to use his Costco card as a faux driver's license, then admitted to consuming a margarita at a crab restaurant.

Crocker, who had three prior DUI offenses, was taken into custody and charged with felony driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .20 percent.

He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

