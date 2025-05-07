Driver Flashes Shotgun After Fender Bender With Trucker In Stafford, Sheriff Says

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6, on Warrenton Road near International Parkway, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a reported auto accident that quickly escalated into a verbal disturbance involving weapons.

Investigators said the drivers of a Subaru and a semi-truck collided while traveling on Warrenton Road.

After both got out of their vehicles, the Subaru driver allegedly pulled a shotgun and pointed it at the female truck driver.

The man told deputies he was open carrying and grabbed the shotgun because it was the “easiest deterrent.”

Deputies later found a rifle in the vehicle as well.

Both firearms were seized. The driver was charged with disorderly conduct and brandishing a firearm.

He was later released, officials said.

