Driver Admits He Had 'Probably Too Much' After Crashing Into Stone Pillar In Stafford: Sheriff

Deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office were called shortly before 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, where there was a reported crash involving a Dodge Journey that was being driven by a possibly intoxicated driver.

Investigators say that the driver went up an embankment, crashed through a wooden fence before smashing into a stone pillar.

A responding deputy found the driver at the scene attempting to clean up the mess by picking up debris, and when prompted, the Stafford man admitted that he consumed “probably too much.”

He was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2, as well as failure to travel on the right side of the road.

The man was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sobering up.

"With New Year’s Eve approaching, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to plan for a sober ride," a spokesperson for the agency stated. “If you plan to consume alcohol, plan a safe way home instead of a ride to Rappahannock Regional Jail."

