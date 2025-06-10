Mostly Cloudy 78°

SHARE

Double Trouble: Stafford Deputies Nab Two Fugitives During One Traffic Stop: Sheriff

It started with a suspicious Silverado. It ended with two wanted fugitives from two states behind bars.

Shawn Vaughn (left) and Emilio Sanchez Linares 

Shawn Vaughn (left) and Emilio Sanchez Linares 

 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday, June 9, a deputy from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office was patrolling Richmond Highway near Austin Park Drive when a Chevrolet Silverado caught his attention, officials said.

The registered owner had an active warrant, so the deputy made the stop, according to the sheriff's office.

What he didn’t expect was a bonus pair of wanted wanderers inside.

The driver — Emilio Sanchez Linares, 41, of Alexandria — wasn’t the original target. But a quick check showed he was also wanted, with three felony fraud warrants out of Caroline County.

A second deputy arrived to assist, and when he ran the passenger’s ID and hit the jackpot.

Maryland resident Shawn Vaughn, 49, had an outstanding arrest warrant from Baltimore packed with serious charges that include:

  • Armed carjacking;
  • First-degree assault;
  • Armed robbery;
  • Carjacking;
  • Use of a firearm during a violent crime;
  • Robbery;
  • Second-degree assault;
  • Unlawful taking of a vehicle;
  • Theft of a vehicle.

Both men were quickly detained.

Sanchez Linares was served and taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he’s being held on a $2,500 secured bond.

Vaughn was charged as a fugitive from justice and is being held without bond.

“Great work to Deputy Sterne and Deputy Harding for proving once again wanted individuals shouldn’t travel through Stafford,” the agency said.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group

to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE