Double Trouble: Stafford Deputies Nab Two Fugitives During One Traffic Stop: Sheriff

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday, June 9, a deputy from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office was patrolling Richmond Highway near Austin Park Drive when a Chevrolet Silverado caught his attention, officials said.

The registered owner had an active warrant, so the deputy made the stop, according to the sheriff's office.

What he didn’t expect was a bonus pair of wanted wanderers inside.

The driver — Emilio Sanchez Linares, 41, of Alexandria — wasn’t the original target. But a quick check showed he was also wanted, with three felony fraud warrants out of Caroline County.

A second deputy arrived to assist, and when he ran the passenger’s ID and hit the jackpot.

Maryland resident Shawn Vaughn, 49, had an outstanding arrest warrant from Baltimore packed with serious charges that include:

Armed carjacking;

First-degree assault;

Armed robbery;

Carjacking;

Use of a firearm during a violent crime;

Robbery;

Second-degree assault;

Unlawful taking of a vehicle;

Theft of a vehicle.

Both men were quickly detained.

Sanchez Linares was served and taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he’s being held on a $2,500 secured bond.

Vaughn was charged as a fugitive from justice and is being held without bond.

“Great work to Deputy Sterne and Deputy Harding for proving once again wanted individuals shouldn’t travel through Stafford,” the agency said.

