Investigators say 51-year-old Derrick Edwards had seven beers and two Long Island iced teas before getting behind the wheel on Thursday night, April 17 and nearly causing a deadly crash.

Around 9 p.m., Edwards allegedly drove his red Hyundai straight toward a motorcyclist on Onville Road, clipping him with the driver’s side mirror and throwing him from his bike as he attempted to evade the vehicle, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

When deputies arrived, the motorcyclist told them he tried to avoid the oncoming car but couldn’t. They found a shattered mirror at the crash scene — and followed the trail to Ebenezer Church Road.

That’s where they found Edwards and a Hyundai missing its mirror.

He was still reeking of alcohol, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said he admitted to drinking and to fleeing because his license had been revoked.

It’s not the first time.

This marks Edwards’ fourth DUI offense in 10 years, authorities noted.

He was arrested and charged with:

Maiming while driving under the influence;

Fourth-offense DUI;

Felony hit and run;

Driving while revoked;

Driving after license forfeiture.

He’s being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The motorcyclist survived and was treated at the scene for injuries.

