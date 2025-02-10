Deputies In VA Follow Instincts, Bust Suspicious Crew From MD With Burglary Tools: Sheriff

The incident unfolded around 11:35 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, when deputies spotted a swerving Mercedes-Benz making erratic movements near Washington Square Plaza, a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies pulled the vehicle over at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles on Cool Springs Road and found five occupants—two in the front and three crammed in the back—none of whom could provide a clear explanation for why they had driven from Baltimore to Stafford for just “20 minutes” before heading back.

Adding to the suspicion, the driver, later identified as Carlos Guevara-Figueroa, 19, of Maryland, showed signs of intoxication, including glassy, bloodshot eyes, officials said.

Backup arrived to conduct field sobriety tests as other deputies investigated further.

A K-9 unit alerted to the vehicle, leading to a search that uncovered a bag filled with burglary tools—including ski masks—and a firearm in the back seat.

Guevara-Figueroa was charged with possession of burglary tools, driving under the influence, and a traffic lane violation.

The other adult passengers, Maryland native Moises Suarez Rivera, 19; Irving Campos, 25; and Jefferson Rivas Madrid, 18, who had no fixed address, were all charged with possession of burglary tools.

A 16-year-old male passenger was also hit with the same charge, but Juvenile Intake declined to detain him, and he was released.

All four adults were taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.

"Great work to deputies for not only locating another DUI driver but removing yet another firearm from the streets of Stafford," the sheriff’s office said.

