What started as a call for a domestic disturbance between a man and woman ended with the latter in jail after she put on a performance attempting to avoid her arrest, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17, deputies were called to a home on Warrenton Road, where a caller said he got into an altercation with his ex-girlfriend — later identified as Bumpass resident Deidra Shelton, 25 — who was now walking along the roadway.

Shelton was tracked down by investigators on South Gateway Drive in front of the Panera Bread location there, where she allegedly showed signs of being under the influence, with the smell of alcohol on her breath.

According to the sheriff's office, while trying to investigate the report about the original altercation, Shelton "began looking for ways out," advising "I know my rights," while denying being detained.

She then took off on foot, which spilled into the nearby Target parking lot, though she continued to resist as deputies attempted to place her under arrest.

With the assist of backup in the area, Shelton was ultimately detained, and she was found with suspected controlled substances on her.

Shelton, was charged with:

Possession of controlled substances;

Public intoxication;

Obstruction of justice.

Shelton was booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.

