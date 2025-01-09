Day Drinking Spotsy Driver Crashes Into Stafford Yard, Stumbles Into Jail, Sheriff Says

Moises Josue Portillo Martinez, 31, is facing charges following an investigation into a vehicle that crash landed onto the front yard of an area home and came to rest surrounded by trees in a snow bank on Wednesday night.

Deputies were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 to Widewater Road in Stafford, when a person advised that a Toyota had crashed into the front yard, and the driver "might be drunk."

According to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, responding deputies found the vehicle disabled and Portillo Martinez stumbling through the snow with glassy, bloodshot eyes.

The deputy attempted to determine what happened before the crash, "but had a hard time due to the driver's level of intoxication."

Investigators say that it was determined Portillo Martinez began drinking at around noon on Wednesday, he admitted to consuming two vodka cranberries, and there were empty mini-bottles of Fireball.

While the roads are still icy following the storms earlier this week, the cause of the crash was ultimately determined to be Portillo Martinez's drunk driving.

Further investigation found that Portillo Martinez also had no license and struck a communications box, "causing a large amount of damage to the owner's land."

Portillo Martinez now faces charges for:

Destruction of property;

Driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 percent and .2 percent;

Drinking while driving;

Driving without a license.

He was transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he is being held on a $2,000 secured bond.

