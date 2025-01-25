Day After NY DUI Conviction, Man Drunkenly Crashes In Stafford McDonald's Drive-Thru: Sheriff

The mess unfolded shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 at the McDonald’s on Wonder Road, when deputies were called to a reported single-vehicle crash in the drive-thru lane.

Upon arrival, the deputy found 38-year-old Juan Gomez Alvarez, who allegedly sped his way into the drive-thru and struck a sign before ending up blocking the entire lane, according a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Gomez Alvarez, was found with red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol, officials said.

According to investigators, his night of bad decisions didn’t start—or stop—there.

It was later determined that Gomez Alvarez had been convicted of driving under the influence just one day earlier in New York, making this his second DUI offense in five years - or one week.

Gomez Alvarez was arrested at the scene and charged with DUI second offense, refusal to provide a breath test, and destruction of property.

He was transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he was held without bond.

