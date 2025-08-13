The sheriff’s office said it started around 1:08 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, when a deputy responded to a disturbance at Waffle House on Civilian Street in Stafford County.

A man, later identified as 35-year-old David Owens, appeared intoxicated and was reportedly talking inappropriately to female employees, officials said.

Before the deputy arrived, a fire marshal spotted Owens walking on Celebrate Virginia Parkway — beer case in hand — and watched as he cracked one open mid-stroll.

When law enforcement made contact, they noticed signs of intoxication. Then things took another turn.

The man handed over his identification, then bolted, yelling “You’re gonna have to catch me,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Owens sprinted toward Banks Ford Parkway and into the middle of Warrenton Road before ultimately being caught and apprehended by deputies.

He admitted to “drinking all night” and said he ran to give the sheriff's office “a hard time.”

Owens was charged with public intoxication and fleeing from law enforcement and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.

