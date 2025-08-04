A Stafford man with a history of drunk driving is behind bars again after deputies say he was busted behind the wheel of a rented Tesla while under the influence.

Daryn Dozier, 29, was spotted swerving southbound on Richmond Highway around 9:53 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. When the white Tesla nearly ran off Bells Hill Road, First Sergeant M.L. Jacobeen initiated a traffic stop with Deputy W.E. Trainor backing him up.

The car wasn’t the problem — it was the driver.

Dozier, who admitted the erratic driving in the rental was his fault, showed clear signs of intoxication, deputies said. Inside the Tesla, they also spotted an open alcoholic beverage.

It wasn’t his first rodeo.

“This was not Dozier’s first DUI offense,” the sheriff’s office said Monday. He was previously convicted within the past five years.

Dozier is now facing multiple charges:

Driving under the influence – second offense in five years;

Drinking while driving;

Traffic lane violation;

Refusal to provide a breath test.

He was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.

“Whether in your personal vehicle or a rental, drive sober or get pulled over,” the sheriff’s office said.

