'Dangerous' Fugitive Leads High-Speed Chase Along I-95 Into Stafford County (Developing)

The pursuit began early Wednesday, Feb. 13, when the suspect—whose identity has not yet been released—sped south on I-95 into Stafford County, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies, assisted by Virginia State Police, chased the driver to the 122-mile marker, where they managed to take them into custody.

Along the way, the suspect left a trail of destruction, ramming multiple Virginia State Police vehicles before finally being stopped, police said.

Authorities are transporting the suspect to the magistrate, while an accident investigation continues along I-95 South. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

More details are expected to be released as the investigation unfolds.

