Dad Told Teen Son To Race Mustang Before Stafford Crash That Knocked Out Power, Sheriff Says

A 45-year-old Stafford County father is behind bars after deputies say he encouraged his son to race down Courthouse Road, causing a crash that knocked out power to thousands—then tried to sneak the boy away in a Porsche.

The chaos unfolded around 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, in the 1500 block of Courthouse Road, where a deputy responded to reports of a crash involving a Ford Mustang, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The Mustang had slammed into a utility pole, knocking it completely over and cutting power to approximately 2,000 residents.

Witnesses told deputies the car was speeding before the driver lost control—and nearly hit a child playing outside.

Shortly after the crash, a green Porsche pulled up.

Behind the wheel: the Mustang driver’s father, deputies said, who will not be identified due to his son's age.

The man took the juvenile from the scene and drove away, according to the sheriff's office.

Another witness followed the Porsche to a home on Brooke Road and alerted deputies.

When deputies arrived, they found the car in the driveway.

The occupants initially refused to come out, prompting an approximately one-hour standoff, though eventually, both the father and son complied, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation revealed the father had allegedly encouraged his son to race down Courthouse Road, leading to the crash, deputies said.

He was arrested and charged with:

Racing;

Child neglect;

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor;

Obstruction of justice;

Hit and run.

He was booked at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.

Criminal complaints for racing, failure to report a hit and run, and driving without a license are pending for the juvenile driver.

