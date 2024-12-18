‘Curiosity Killed The Cat’: Students Face Charges After Prank At Virginia High School

The incident happened Monday at 12:40 p.m. at Stafford High School on Stafford Indians Lane, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputy R.B. Brooks and Fire Marshal J. Ennis responded to a fire alarm activation that wasn’t part of a scheduled drill, officials said, and while reviewing security footage, the pair identified two students as the culprits behind the false alarm.

When questioned about their actions, the students reportedly claimed they simply wanted to see what would happen, stating, “Curiosity killed the cat.”

That curiosity, however, led to consequences.

A juvenile student received a criminal complaint and an 18-year-old student was issued a summons for unauthorized use of fire protection equipment.

