According to Virginia State Police, Chad Freeland, 48, a contracted VDOT patroller, was assisting a disabled Audi on the shoulder and right travel lane when a Chrysler 300 lost control, crossed all lanes, and slammed into both him and the Audi driver.

The crash happened Saturday night, Sept. 6, shortly before 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the 151-mile marker, investigators said.

The Falls Church resident and Fauquier High School graduate was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive, officials said.

Freeland's brother shared a touching tribute on Facebook following his death.

"You were my mentor, the cool guy, the person I looked up to and admired," he said. "I wanted to be just like you."

"Thank you for taking the time to show me how to surf, skate, snowboard, how to dress, how to care and at the same time how not to give a f--k," he added. "I love you forever and always my big brother you’ll be. I love you Chad."

According to his obituary, Freeland, who leaves behind his partner and three children, died doing what he loved.

"Helping others was not just Chad's calling, but his career with VDOT, a role he was proud to fill," it states.

"Tragically, Chad lost his life in the line of duty-a testament to his courage and his unwavering dedication to service."

The Audi driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police noted. Charges are pending consultation with the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

