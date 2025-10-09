‘Catch Me If You Can’: Red Kia Rams Trooper, Bolts After I-95 Chase In Virginia: State Police

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6, when a state trooper tried pulling over a red Kia Forte for reckless driving on northbound I-95 in Stafford County, according to Virginia State Police.

Instead of stopping, the driver took off — sparking a pursuit that continued into Prince William County, where the suspect exited the highway and tried to lose the trooper on surface roads.

The chase ended on Cardinal Drive, where the driver tried making a U-turn at Andover Heights Drive. That’s when, police said, the Kia hit the pursuing VSP vehicle, rendering it inoperable, before speeding off.

The Kia, bearing Virginia license plate TMG-2420, is believed to have damage to the driver-side rear door from the collision.

The trooper wasn’t injured.

Authorities released several photos of the car captured from dashcam video, showing the red Kia moments before it struck the cruiser.

