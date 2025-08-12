Carolyn Davis, 68, was arrested after deputies say she crashed her Ford Explorer into two parked cars in the Malvern Lakes Circle area and then tried to flee — all in front of a witness who was walking his dog.

Stafford County Sheriff’s officials said a deputy was called to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8, where there were reports of a hit-and-run involving a Ford that struck two unoccupied vehicles.

When the deputy arrived to investigate, Davis was still behind the wheel “trying to figure out how to get out of the situation,” authorities said. She allegedly pleaded with deputies to “just let me go, seriously.”

The witness told deputies he saw both crashes while walking his dog. According to the sheriff’s office, Davis then offered the man $5 for the damage before attempting to leave — even though neither vehicle belonged to him.

During a search of Davis’ vehicle, deputies said they found suspected controlled substances. Investigators also learned this was not her first DUI.

Davis was charged with driving under the influence second offense within five years, two counts of hit and run, and possession of controlled substances.

She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

