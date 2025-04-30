Carlos Lara Sanchez, 20, is facing multiple charges after deputies say he twice tried to flee traffic stops in the same vehicle, only to be caught red-handed pulling into his own driveway on Tuesday, April 29, officials said.

Sanchez's saga began in late March, when a deputy clocked a Mercedes flying northbound on Richmond Highway at 64 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

When the deputy tried to pull him over, Sanchez reportedly ditched the idea of stopping and turned onto southbound I-95, sparking a pursuit.

Due to heavy traffic and concerns for public safety, the deputy called off the chase, but the investigation wasn’t over, officials said..

Over the next month, the deputy worked to gather evidence to identify the reckless driver, officials said.

That effort paid off Tuesday when, at 4:12 p.m., the same deputy spotted the same Mercedes again — this time with a fake inspection sticker — on White Oak Road.

Again, Sanchez took off, but this time, deputies had a plan.

While he fled, additional units headed to his home. Moments later, Sanchez pulled into his driveway and was greeted by waiting deputies who took him into custody.

Sanchez is now facing the following charges:

Felony eluding (both pursuits);

Speeding (first pursuit);

No inspection (both pursuits);

No registration (first pursuit);

Possession of a fictitious inspection sticker (second pursuit).

He was booked at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

