On Sunday, Aug. 24, at 9:14 p.m., deputies received a report from a California victim whose credit card was being used without permission at the Wawa at 105 Garrisonville Road, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said surveillance cameras showed the suspect making 11 unauthorized transactions and leaving in a black Nissan.

Deputies began canvassing other Wawa stores and learned the same suspect had made another fraudulent purchase at the Wawa at 72 Austin Park Drive and attempted one at the Wawa at 920 Wonder Road, though that deal was declined.

Anticipating his next stop, a second deputy staked out the Wawa at 860 Richmond Highway and spotted the suspect’s black Nissan pulling in and parking behind the business.

The driver matched the surveillance description and was detained, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Caiteng Li, of Brooklyn.

Deputies said he did not have a valid driver’s license and was in possession of suspected controlled substances, money orders, and recent Wawa receipts.

Li was hit with 67 charges including:

13 counts of credit card theft;

13 counts of credit card fraud;

13 counts of fraudulently receiving goods;

13 counts of identity theft with intent to defraud;

13 counts of obtaining money by false pretenses;

Possession of controlled substances;

Driving without a license.

Li was booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.

The sheriff’s office praised deputies for being proactive and “quickly and accurately disseminating crucial information.”

