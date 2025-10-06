The 28-year-old Spotsylvania woman is facing her third DUI offense in 10 years after a strange scene played out at Wawa, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4 to Wawa in the 800 block of Warrenton Road, for what officials called "an unusual report."

Investigators say that callers advised that a woman was "tweaking out" as she danced around and struggled with the gas pump.

She was easily spotted by first responders.

Atkins "had several signs of being under the influence and advised she didn’t do 'a lot' of drugs today," they said. It was later discovered that she had two prior DUIs in 2018 and her license was suspended.

During a search of her vehicle, deputies found suspected controlled substances.

Atkins was charged with:

Driving under the influence - third offense in 10 years;

Possession of controlled substances;

Driving while suspended;

Third offense refusal.

She is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

