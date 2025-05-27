Breno Pinheiro, 24, of Fort Drum, was arrested in Stafford County on Saturday night, May 24, after deputies say he got braggadocios and tried to show off by speeding in an Italian sports car, fled a traffic stop, and wound up at the back of a local Fatty’s Winghouse.

It all kicked off around 8:30 p.m. when deputies on Garrisonville Road spotted a luxury Alfa Romeo tear out from Mine Road, tires screeching as it fishtailed onto westbound lanes, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies hit the lights and sirens to initiate a stop, but Pinheiro tapped the brakes, changed his mind, and gunned it — triggering a pursuit.

He took a sharp right onto Doc Stone Road, passed two vehicles, then darted onto Worth Avenue.

The flashy escape came to an anticlimactic end in the parking lot of Fatty’s Winghouse on Worth Avenue, where deputies blocked him in and conducted a high-risk stop.

Both occupants of the Alfa Romeo were detained without further incident.

Pinheiro later told deputies the whole stunt was simply him “trying to show off.”

He was charged with felony eluding and booked at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.