The bizarre chain of events began around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, when deputies were called to the McDonald’s on Ferry Road for a hit-and-run, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told investigators she was waiting in the drive-thru for a late-night snack when a Toyota rear-ended her car.

The driver — later identified as Stafford resident Brandon Edgell — was unable to figure out how to shift into reverse, and struck her vehicle two more times before speeding off.

The victim snapped a photo of the license plate, and deputies tracked the car to Edgell's home.

However, when a deputy pulled into the driveway, Edgell drove across his own yard, abandoned the vehicle, and stumbled toward the house in a failed attempt to escape, authorities said.

Deputies ordered him to stop, but Edgell was undeterred. He resisted his arrest, officials said, until the deputy was able to detain him with an assist from backup officers.

Deputies said Edgell showed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking “two beers.”

He was charged with:

Driving under the influence;

Hit and run;

Eluding police;

Obstruction of justice.

Edgell was booked at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.