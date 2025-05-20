Fair 68°

Boy, 12, Airlifted After Scooter Crash With SUV In Stafford County Neighborhood: Sheriff

A 12-year-old boy was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by an SUV while riding his scooter in a Stafford County neighborhood, authorities said.

Zak Failla
Deputies responded at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, May 19, to the 400 block of Gladiola Way in the Embrey Mill subdivision for a report of a pedestrian struck, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial investigation determined that the boy was riding an electric scooter when he collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe, officials said.

He was seriously injured and flown from the scene by helicopter to Inova Fairfax Medical Campus, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Unit. No charges have been filed.

