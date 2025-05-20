Boy, 12, Airlifted After Scooter Crash With SUV In Stafford County Neighborhood: Sheriff

Deputies responded at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, May 19, to the 400 block of Gladiola Way in the Embrey Mill subdivision for a report of a pedestrian struck, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial investigation determined that the boy was riding an electric scooter when he collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe, officials said.

He was seriously injured and flown from the scene by helicopter to Inova Fairfax Medical Campus, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Unit. No charges have been filed.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.