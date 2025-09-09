Blaze Erupts At Stafford Shooting Range; Firefighters Rescue Workers Trapped On Roof (Photos)

The Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department said units were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8, for reports of a structure fire at The Range on Potomac Creek Drive.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes and found flames shooting from the roof of the single-story building, officials said. Crews immediately struck a second alarm to bring in additional personnel.

Inside the building, some workers found themselves trapped on the roof.

Firefighters quickly raised ladders to rescue them, according to officials. Everyone inside was safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Crews worked to contain the fire while conducting searches of the building.

The Fredericksburg Fire Department assisted on scene, while units from Quantico Fire and Emergency Services and Fauquier County Fire and Rescue covered other calls in the county.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.