'Bingo Beer' Player Drank 'Max Amount' Before Getting Behind The Wheel In Stafford: Sheriff

Zahleek Willis was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail over the weekend after being arrested for pounding "the max amount" before getting behind the wheels and ultimately crashing into a ditch.

According to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office Willis was involved in a single-vehicle crash when his Mazda crashed off of Kings Highway near the Naomi Road intersection and into a ditch, though any serious injuries were avoided.

Upon arrival at the scene, a deputy made contact with Willis, who stated he was "less than a mile" from his home, which proved to be a fallacy when it was determined the 23-year-old was actually from Chesterfield, more than 80 miles away.

No injuries were reported.

During the investigation into the crash, officials said that the deputy found Willis to be showing signs of intoxication, and he later admitted to "consuming the 'max amount' while playing Bingo Beer."

Willis was taken into custody without further incident and charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .2 and reckless driving.

He was held at the jail on a $2,000 secured bond.

