Audi Driver On The Run AfterManhunt Intensifies: Fatal Hit-Run In Stafford: Deputies Seize SUV

Norfolk resident Winder Barahona Lazo, 36, has been identified by the Stafford County Sheriff's Office as the person who was struck and killed by 21-year-old Gabriela Alejandra Bonilla Flores, who continues to elude arrest for the fatal crash after striking him with her white Audi SUV.

The fatal crash happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, on Richmond Highway near Foreston Woods Drive, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Lazo was walking northbound on the right shoulder when he was hit and killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected getaway vehicle — a white Audi Q5 matching witness descriptions — was seized as evidence, and Flores was identified as the driver, officials said.

"Since the crash, deputies with the Traffic Safety Unit have been attempting to locate a next of kin," officials said. "Unfortunately, they have been unable to."

Last month, investigators said they discovered Carlos Guevara, 46, and Maritza Bonilla Zapata, 46, both of Stafford, had been helping Flores avoid capture, and both were arrested.

Guevara and Zapata were each charged with obstruction of justice and principal in the second degree of hit-and-run, authorities said. They are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secure bond.

Flores “is aware of law enforcement efforts to locate her and (is) actively avoiding contact,” the sheriff’s office said last month.

Flores is described as a Hispanic woman, approximately 5-foot-3, weighing 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies are continuing “any and all efforts” to track her down. Anyone who sees Flores or knows where she is should call 911 immediately.

Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies are "asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members or close friends of the victim so that proper notification can be made to the family."

Anyone with information regarding Lazo has been asked to contact deputies by calling (540) 658-4450.

