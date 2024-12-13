Stafford resident Aubrey Collier, 43, learned this lesson the hard way after being taken into custody by the Stafford County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team on Thursday, Dec. 12 when the wanted man made the mistake of returning to the scene of an incident earlier this week.

The saga began Wednesday, Dec. 11, around 5:45 a.m., when deputies responded to reports of a disturbance near Forbes Street and Morton Road.

By the time officers arrived, Collier had already fled, but detectives immediately got to work tracking him down.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division from the sheriff's office followed numerous leads, officials said, eventually determining that Collier had returned to the same residence where the initial incident occurred.

At around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, SWAT officers rolled up to the location and made contact with the suspect, where Collier surrendered without incident.

He now faces charges that include:

Destruction of property;

Brandishing a firearm;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Collier is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

