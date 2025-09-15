Bailey, 47, is facing several charges after being found passed out behind the wheel along I-95 on Sunday morning, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called shortly before 7 a.m. on Sept. 14 to the area of Courthouse Road and the I-95 overpass, where there were multiple reports about an unconscious driver.

Upon arrival, they found a Chevrolet sitting through multiple green lights with Bailey inside.

Officials noted that the vehicle "was in drive with nothing stopping it from rolling other than the driver’s foot on the brake," while Bailey was fully reclined and taking a nap with an open container in plain sight.

Once stirred, it was determined that Bailey was under the influence and had a revoked license due to a previous DUI.

It was also determined that Bailey had three prior DUI convictions, two of which were within the last ten years.

The Stafford resident was charged with:

Driving under the influence third offense within 10 years;

Drinking while driving;

Driving while revoked;

Stopping on a highway.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.