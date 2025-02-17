Arrest Made In 2017 Disappearance, Murder Of Virginia Mother, Infant: 'Long Time Coming'

Carlos A. Johnson Jr., 46, of Newport News, was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, in connection with the deaths of 34-year-old Keir Johnson and her 8-month-old daughter, Chloe Johnson, according to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The mother and child were last seen on April 30, 2017.

They were reported missing, sparking a years-long investigation that remained open until the recent breakthrough.

On Friday, Johnson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

“My heart goes out to the family of Keir and Chloe Johnson,” Miyares said in a statement. “This arrest is the result of years of determined investigative work, and I commend our law enforcement partners in Newport News for their unwavering commitment.”

Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that investigators never gave up in their pursuit of justice.

“We have not forgotten Keir and Chloe Johnson, and today’s announcement marks a new phase of our work to get justice for them in court,” Gwynn said.

The case has weighed heavily on the Newport News community, particularly for investigators who remained determined to solve it.

“This day has been a long time coming,” Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said. “While we recognize that this recent arrest cannot bring Keir and Chloe back, we sincerely hope it provides a sense of justice for their loved ones.”

Drew credited the work of the Cold Case Team and detectives who “never wavered in their commitment” to finding answers in the case.

Authorities have not released additional details about what led to the arrest, citing the ongoing investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.