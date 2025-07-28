Amazon Packages Delivered By Deputies After Crash Wrecks Delivery Car In Stafford County

Two people were hospitalized and two Amazon packages were hand-delivered by deputies after a wild crash in Stafford County on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Poplar Road and Janney Drive in Stafford County around 9:05 a.m. on July 26 for a serious two-car collision, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the driver of a gray Kia Seltos blew through a stop sign on Janney Drive and slammed into a black Toyota Sienna traveling along Poplar Road.

The force of the impact caused the Sienna to roll over multiple times before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, officials said. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The crash closed the road for just over an hour during the investigation and cleanup, they noted.

Inside the Kia, deputies found two undelivered Amazon packages.

Instead of letting them sit, one responding deputy made sure the parcels made it to their intended addresses in the nearby Seven Lakes neighborhood.

“The residents were pleasantly surprised to have their parcels delivered by such a handsome mail escort,” the sheriff’s office mused.

A reckless driving summons was issued to the driver of the Kia, police said.

"We wish both drivers a speedy recovery and thank you Deputy Russo for the delivery assist in Operation You’ve Got Mail!"

