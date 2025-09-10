Alexandros Brownlee, 35, was arrested after the crash on Huff Drive in North Stafford around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Brownlee’s pickup truck slammed into a Mercedes and then into a home, uprooting a tree and destroying a light post before he tried to flee the scene, leaving behind plenty of evidence for investigators to follow.

When deputies arrived, they followed the “large debris field” and found the truck with fresh damage attempting to leave the neighborhood, officials said.

Brownlee showed heavy signs of intoxication and admitted to having “two beers with his steak and potato dinner,” but could not recall where he was coming from, deputies said. He was also driving with a phony license plate.

The resident of the home told investigators he was walking toward the part of the house that was struck but stopped to answer a phone call — a move that may have saved his life.

“He just barely missed being struck,” the sheriff’s office said.

Brownlee was charged with:

Driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content above 0.20 percent;

Felony hit and run of attended property;

Felony destruction of property;

Having a fictitious license plate.

He was booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.