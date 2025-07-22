Ahmani Graves, 26, is facing multiple charges after Stafford County deputies say she took umbrage with a passenger in her vehicle who questioned her sobriety, setting off a wild series of events that turned the popular eatery upside down.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 20, deputies were called to IHOP on Simpson Road, where staff advised that two women were brawling, and as they arrived, Graves attempted to leave the scene.

Graves reportedly showed signs of intoxication and smelled of booze, and she continued to refuse deputies' commands, prompting them to detain her.

Things spiraled from there.

Graves began to resist and "would scream profanities and racial slurs, assault and kick deputies, and make threats that she advised were not a threat, but 'a promise.'”

Deputies were forced to restrain Graves' legs as she continued to resist, and once inside the cruiser, she kicked the rear passenger door, bending the frame, never stopping until they got to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to investigators, they spoke with the original victim, who advised that Graves was driving a Honda with her in the passenger seat until Graves struck a curb.

At that point, the woman confronted Graves about her level of intoxication, and in response, Graves tackled her, chased her into the restaurant and allegedly assaulted her.

Graves was charged with:

Six counts of assault and battery on law enforcement;

Three counts of obstruction of justice;

Felony destruction of property;

Misdemeanor destruction of property;

Driving under the influence;

Assault and battery;

Disorderly conduct.

She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

