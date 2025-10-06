The wild scene unfolded around 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, at the Chipotle on South Gateway Drive, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the restaurant for a disturbance involving a firearm, officials said.

When they arrived, investigators said they found that Aaliyah Thomas, 28, had approached the victim — a man who was there with his son — and assaulted him while intoxicated.

Her boyfriend, identified as Joseph Carey, 32, allegedly brandished a shotgun and sent a series of threatening messages to the victim’s phone, according to the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported before the situation was defused.

Thomas was charged with:

Assault and battery;

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor;

Public intoxication.

Carey was charged with brandishing a firearm and making threats of death.

Officials said Thomas was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober, while Carey was held on a secured bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

