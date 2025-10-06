The wild scene unfolded around 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, at the Chipotle on South Gateway Drive, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the restaurant for a disturbance involving a firearm, officials said.
When they arrived, investigators said they found that Aaliyah Thomas, 28, had approached the victim — a man who was there with his son — and assaulted him while intoxicated.
Her boyfriend, identified as Joseph Carey, 32, allegedly brandished a shotgun and sent a series of threatening messages to the victim’s phone, according to the sheriff’s office.
No injuries were reported before the situation was defused.
Thomas was charged with:
- Assault and battery;
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor;
- Public intoxication.
Carey was charged with brandishing a firearm and making threats of death.
Officials said Thomas was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober, while Carey was held on a secured bond.
The incident remains under investigation.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.