88 MPH Police Pursuit Ends In DUI Driver’s Backyard In Stafford: Sheriff

Kenneth Jones, 26, of Stafford, was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly leading deputies on a wild pursuit that ended with him plowing through his neighbors’ yards and crashing near his home, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 12:15 a.m. on July 9, a deputy was heading southbound on Deacon Road when he clocked a Dodge Dart speeding north at 77 mph in a 45 mph zone.

When the deputy tried to stop the car, the driver hit the gas and sped off, reaching speeds of 88 mph during the pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.

The car took a sharp turn onto Ficklen Road, then Julian Drive, before trying—and failing—to make a turn into his driveway.

Instead of stopping, the Dart barreled through a ditch, continued through the grass, and zipped across neighboring yards before finally coming to a halt in the backyard, the agency said.

“The ditch didn’t delay the Dodge,” the sheriff’s office said. “Realizing the home base philosophy doesn’t work in Stafford County, the driver surrendered.”

Jones showed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking before his botched escape attempt, deputies said.

A nearly finished beer was found inside the car, they added.

Jones was charged with felony eluding, DUI with a BAC between .15 and .2, drinking while driving, reckless driving, and vandalism.

He’s being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

