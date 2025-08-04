$2K Tequila Purchase Gets Brooklyn Trio Busted With Stolen Credit Cards In Stafford: Sheriff

Deputies said the crew sparked suspicion after allegedly dropping nearly $2,000 on tequila at the ABC store on Publix Way around 6 p.m. on Saturdayi, Aug. 2, before driving off in what staff described as a “white school bus minivan.”

When deputies ran the plate, it came back to a yellow Ford — not the one they were driving.

A deputy found the minivan nearby on Courthouse Road and pulled it over, authorities said. The driver’s license was suspended.

A K9 deputy arrived and performed a sniff of the vehicle. Police said the dog alerted to possible narcotics, and all three men were detained.

Deputies said a search of the vehicle turned up 20 different credit cards, several pieces of opened mail in other people’s names, suspected drugs near the driver’s seat, and a credit card scanner.

Kevin Allum, 29, was identified as the driver. Maleke Dennis, 28, was in the passenger seat and appeared intoxicated. The third man in the backseat was Akiem Pierre, 27, officials said.

All three were hit with 20 charges for credit card theft and possessing a credit card forgery device, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Allum also faces charges for driving while suspended, possession of controlled substances, fictitious plates, and driving an unregistered vehicle.

All three suspects are being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still active, and more charges may be filed.

