27-Year-Old Stafford Mom Battles Cancer, Says: ‘I’m Fighting For My Son’

Cida Rivera, a 27-year-old mother from Stafford, has been diagnosed with aggressive endometrial carcinoma and is currently out of work as she undergoes medical treatment. Rivera is now in recovery from surgery, according to a family friend who told Daily Voice: “She had the surgery and is in the recovery period right now so I know she could use a little more help.”

Cida is the mother of a 3-year-old boy whom she says is the reason she’s fighting to survive. “He is the light of my life and who I am fighting this cancer for,” she wrote in a GoFundMe post. “I never thought I'd have to face something so scary at the age of 27, but I am fighting and will do anything possible to live for me and for my son.”

Though her husband and parents are offering emotional and financial support, Rivera noted that the burden is growing heavier. The fundraiser, launched on May 28, has brought in more than $1,800 of its $2,600 goal as of July 4.

In her post, Rivera asked the community to support her through donations, shares, prayers, or kind words. “It’s hard not to cry as I’m typing,” she added. “Having cancer is scary and truly an eye-opening experience.”

Click here to donate to her fundraiser.

